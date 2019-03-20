Arkansas State football operations building taking shape

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A good phrase to describe Arkansas State football is under construction.
Assembly on the 2019 team continues one week from now with the beginning of spring practice. Of course the squad isn't the only thing under construction.
I swung by Centennial Bank Stadium Tuesday afternoon to see how the football operations building is coming along. For those not in the know, this will connect the Student Activity Center and the north end zone. It’s still on schedule to be ready for the August 31st season opener.
