Bill aims toward raising penalties of animal abuse cases

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - If a person is found guilty for harming animals, a lawmaker wants to make sure they are held accountable.
House Bill 1778, if passed, would change the existing law and would impose a larger penalty if a person purposely harms any animal, kills or injures, abandons without care, fails to provide food or water, doesn’t provide shelter, or if the animal is moved around in an inhumane way.
The person would be either fined, imprisoned, ordered to complete community service and a possible psychiatric or psychological evaluation depending on the number of offenses.
Rep. Jim Sorvillo (R-Little Rock), who sponsored the bill, said his passion is to keep animals safe.
“I think there would be more of an awareness by the penalty being higher," Sorvillo said.
In the amended bill proposal, it also states if a person harms one or more animals with a 24 hour period it would be considered a “criminal episode."
The bill has been referred to the House Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development committee.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.