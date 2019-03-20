City council talks Veterans Village , tobacco use in parks

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro took another step towards making the Veterans Village project a reality on Tuesday night.
During Tuesday night’s city council meeting, council members approved a resolution to enter into an agreement with Cooper Mixon Architects.
The Veterans Village will include single and multi-family homes.
Also discussed was an ordinance that would ban the use of tobacco products in all Jonesboro city parks.
That ordinance had its first reading on Tuesday night and will move on to its second reading.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.