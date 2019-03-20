Energy saving project underway in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - A groundbreaking ceremony took place March 20 to celebrate an important partnership.
The members of Farmers Electric Cooperative Corporation are working with Today’s Power Inc. to build a 1-megawatt solar facility.
It is designed to provide clean renewable energy that will generate significant savings for its members for the next 25 to 35 years, due to a fixed price for a portion of electricity during this time span, officials said.
The savings of approximately $80,000 per year from the project will be passed along to the members who own Farmer’s Electric.
The 8 to 10-acre project is a single-axis tracking technology of approximately 3,876 panels.
Larry Bright, who is the CEO of Farmers Electric Cooperative said the project is about providing its members with affordable and reliable energy
“We believe that this type of projects brings hope,” Bright said. “Solar energy has the capacity to empower institutions and communities in very positive ways. Arkansas is in one of the sunniest states in the country to harvest solar energy and needs to be leveraged. We are grateful for all the hard work Today’s Power have invested toward the success of this project.”
It will be located near Newport, just east of Highway 67.
The project is scheduled for completion by June of this year.
