Field for 2019 Jonesboro Open nearing capacity

Press Release from the Jonesboro Open
The 2019 Play It Again Sports Jonesboro Open presented by Prodiscus has announced the field for the tournament is nearing capacity. As of March 19, a full field of 124 players have registered in the Men’s Professional Open (MPO) division. This is the first time in the three-year history of the event that any division has filled. In the inaugural Jonesboro Open in 2017, 54 MPO competitors took part, and the field nearly doubled to 104 last year. Now, with more than three weeks to go, players are signing up for the Wait List in hopes that someone fails to make the trip.
The Female Professional Open (FPO) division is also closing in on capacity. There are currently 27 FPO players registered with just five spots remaining. The FPO division has increased from 12 in year one to 15 last year.
The Amateur division has also surpassed last year’s number with more than three weeks remaining. There are currently 108 Amateurs signed up to play, traveling to Jonesboro from 13 different states including every border state as well as Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan and Wisconsin. The Amateur field included 77 players in 2017 and 103 last year, and the capacity for that division is 144.
Tournament Director Brad Pietz said he is pleased with the way everything is coming together.
“We have had a plan in place for several years now and it feels like the plan is gaining a tremendous amount of momentum this year,” Pietz said. “Our goal is for the Jonesboro Open to become an economic engine for the city, and this year looks like it will show a real impact.”
If all three divisions reach capacity, there will be 300 disc golfers in the city from across the country and the globe for nearly a week of practice and competition.
The Play It Again Sports Jonesboro Open will take place at Disc Side of Heaven, near RidgePointe Country Club and Craighead Forest Park. It is the third stop on the 2019 Disc Golf Pro Tour. This year’s dates are April 12-14 and proceeds from the tournament will go to The Arkansas Pet Savers organization.
For more information on the event, visit JonesboroOpen.com
