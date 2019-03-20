Field for 2019 Jonesboro Open nearing capacity

The 2019 Play It Again Sports Jonesboro Open presented by Prodiscus has announced the field for the tournament is nearing capacity. As of March 19, a full field of 124 players have registered in the Men’s Professional Open (MPO) division. This is the first time in the three-year history of the event that any division has filled. In the inaugural Jonesboro Open in 2017, 54 MPO competitors took part, and the field nearly doubled to 104 last year. Now, with more than three weeks to go, players are signing up for the Wait List in hopes that someone fails to make the trip.