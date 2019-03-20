Forgery case leads to arrest

“She explained that a man claiming to be ‘Jerry Morson’ employed her son to help with odd jobs around a mechanic shop, although they never went to a mechanic shop. The suspect asked her son for a check to pay for auto parts so that he could repair a vehicle which he would give to the son,” the affidavit noted. “The son told the mother that he needed the check to pay for auto parts for the business he was working for. The agreement between the mother and son was $200 for auto parts. The mother gave the son a check that she had signed and left the rest of the check blank. The son then gives the check to ‘Jerry Morson’ and he takes it to Premier Auto to purchase a vehicle for $33,000. The suspect also told Premier Auto that he was married to the victim so they added her name to the title paperwork.”