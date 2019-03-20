Franklin hits grand slam, #8 Arkansas routs #4 Texas 11-4

AUSTIN, TX (KAIT) - Arkansas picked up another win on the diamond over their old Southwest Conference rival.
The #8 Razorbacks scored 6 in the 2nd on the way to a 11-4 victory Tuesday night at #4 Texas. Christian Franklin highlighted the Hog onslaught in the inning with a grand slam. Heston Kjerstad also homered later in the frame.
Dave Van Horn’s crew move to 18-2 on the season. They’ll look for a midweek sweep Wednesday night at 6:30pm. The game will be televised on the Longhorn Network.
