Franklin hits grand slam, #8 Arkansas routs #4 Texas 11-4

Source: KEYE
By Chris Hudgison | March 19, 2019 at 10:11 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 10:11 PM

AUSTIN, TX (KAIT) - Arkansas picked up another win on the diamond over their old Southwest Conference rival.

The #8 Razorbacks scored 6 in the 2nd on the way to a 11-4 victory Tuesday night at #4 Texas. Christian Franklin highlighted the Hog onslaught in the inning with a grand slam. Heston Kjerstad also homered later in the frame.

Dave Van Horn’s crew move to 18-2 on the season. They’ll look for a midweek sweep Wednesday night at 6:30pm. The game will be televised on the Longhorn Network.

