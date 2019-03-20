Georgia homicide suspect arrested at Jonesboro apartment

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A man wanted in connection to a Georgia homicide has been arrested in Jonesboro.
According to the Jonesboro Police Department, law enforcement officers with numerous agencies arrested 23-year-old Quenterius Finch at the Garden Manor Apartments in north Jonesboro.
Police said the U.S. Marshals Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force along with members of the Jonesboro Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit obtained information about Finch’s whereabouts after receiving the warrant for a homicide investigation in Newnan, GA.
Finch was booked into the Craighead County Detention Center just after 10 a.m. Wednesday to await extradition back to Georgia.
JPD confirmed that Finch was one of the numerous people injured in a shooting on Jan. 2 at a home on Galaxy Street in Jonesboro.
