Greene Co. holds meeting to educate on property taxes

GREENE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -Residents in Greene County attended a property tax meeting at the Greene County Courthouse Tuesday evening.
According to County Judge Rusty McMillon, the meeting was meant to educate residents about their property taxes and to let them know of an added responsibility.
McMillon said several items must be included in a resident’s property tax filings, like farming equipment, tractors, and trailers.
However, McMillon said they plan to use the honor system to ensure that anyone who owns farming equipment will file them on their taxes.
Judge McMillon said the county is asking for honesty when residents file their taxes.
