Hayti near completion on city hall, police station

HAYTI, MO (KFVS) - In 2017, voters took to the polls in Hayti and approved a new tax that would help bring in a new city hall and police station.
Heartland News was able to get a sneak peek into the new facility which is near completion.
The exterior of the building is complete, parking lot nearly finished and interior rooms are already moving in certain essential items.
“I’m just ecstatic,” Hayti Mayor Lisa Green stated. “Every day you come, you see changes and improvements. There is something new everyday.”
Green said she is thankful for all the support from the residents there in Hayti. She described that when voters took to the polls that day, they heavily supported the sales tax because they saw the need for a new city hall and police station.
"They came out in groves. They supported it very much," Green said. "They saw the need. They knew the water was really bad, the roof was leaking, and the building was falling down."
The old facility had damages in many places throughout the building including water that came down in streams in certain spots inside while it rained.
Green said not only is this an opportunity to improve in many areas once they have operations in new building running, but it's also will be an opportunity to be able to grow new developments and growth from new businesses.
"To improve our square and to look for opportunities for growth for a children to stay here in the schools. We have an excellent school system," Green added. "We want to keep them here, people that are here, we want them to stay and we're making improvements little-by-little, but, it's showing."
Green said the police department will greatly benefit from the new building as well.
"Before it was a two-story building, they were upstairs and they sometimes couldn't have people upstairs for court and would have to come downstairs," Green explained. "Now that we are ADA compliant, everything is on the same level."
Green said originally, the building was supposed to be done later this year in August, however, they are moving ahead of schedule and could open as early as next month in April.
“I would just like to say thank you to all the voters, the citizens that came out and voted for the tax to make this possible,” Green stated. “They are the reason this building is here. We cannot wait to showcase it to everyone.”
