JPD works to keep K9′s on the force

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The Rotary Club of Jonesboro has worked with Jonesboro Police Department to keep K9s on the force.
The club’s meeting on Tuesday highlighted how JPD’s K9 program benefits the city and citizens of Jonesboro.
Police Chief Rick Elliott said K9 Gabo, who was involved in a shooting and standoff in 2018, is extremely important to the department.
“Gabo is able to detect drugs and apprehend criminals,” Elliott said. “He can do things some officers can’t do. Dogs’ keen sense of smell being can track both humans and illegal drugs.”
Chief Elliott said the donations made by the Rotary Club and other private donations have helped make the program what it is today.
“Rotary has purchased three dogs over the years and that’s been a huge asset to the department,” Elliott said.
Trained K9s, such as Gabo, are very hard to get on the force.
“It takes a lot to buy a police dog,” Elliott said. “There’s a lot of money invested in training, upkeep and things like that but between public and private partnerships, we’re able to have a successful program.”
