1 killed in semi vs train crash; showers later today

By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 20, 2019 at 5:31 AM CDT - Updated March 20 at 5:31 AM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8. It’s Wednesday, March 20.

One person was killed Tuesday night in a train vs. semi crash.

A restaurant is packing up and leaving downtown Jonesboro.

Six people, including children, were injured Tuesday morning when a semi-truck hit a daycare van in Blytheville.

Skies are clear this morning and the wind is calm.

Overnight lows fell into the upper 30s area wide.

A cold front will move into Region 8 providing a chance for some light rain from midday through early evening.

Temperatures will only reach the mid-50s.

