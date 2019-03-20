1 killed in semi vs train crash; showers later today

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8. It’s Wednesday, March 20.
Making News
One person was killed Tuesday night in a train vs. semi crash.
A restaurant is packing up and leaving downtown Jonesboro.
Six people, including children, were injured Tuesday morning when a semi-truck hit a daycare van in Blytheville.
Destiny Quinn and Tiffany Neely will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Weather Headlines
Skies are clear this morning and the wind is calm.
Overnight lows fell into the upper 30s area wide.
A cold front will move into Region 8 providing a chance for some light rain from midday through early evening.
Temperatures will only reach the mid-50s.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your full forecast coming up at the top of the hour. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.