Lawmaker seeks to require proof of rabies vaccination

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - Working its way through legislation, a lawmaker is looking to change a law about rabies vaccinations for dogs and cats.
House Bill 1623 would seek to amend state law by requiring that if a person is selling a dog or cat, they would need to provide documentation to the buyer showing proof of vaccination.
Rep. Jim Sorvillo (R-Little Rock), who sponsored the bill, said the current law states that rabies shots are required after four months and the amendment would help to reduce the spread of rabies if that animal is being sold.
“So that’s what really moved me, to make sure that people are protected," Sorvillo said. "And certainly if you have heard about what people have to endure once bitten by an animal and we don’t have that clarification on whether they’ve had a rabies shot or not.”
Rep. Sorvillo said the main goal is to improve communication about whether or not the animal is current on rabies shots.
The House Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development Committee discussed the bill Wednesday, returning with a “do not pass” recommendation.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.