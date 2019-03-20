18 Lyon softball sweeps Williams Baptist

Press Release from Lyon College Athletics
The Lyon College softball team swept Williams Baptist University on Tuesday afternoon, 2-1 and 6-3. Lyon moves to 21-6 on the season, 8-2 in the AMC. Williams Baptist University falls to 9-11 on the year, 4-2 in the AMC.
Game One: Lyon 2, Williams Baptist 1 (9 Innings)
The first game of the day began as a pitchers' duel. Both Katelyn Platt and Laura Helmich were dialed in today as they kept their opponents off balance throughout the first six innings. Heading into the top of the seventh, the game remained scoreless.
In the top of the seventh, WBU's Jaye Chalk led off the frame by belting a solo home run over the right field fence to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead.
In the bottom of the seventh, though, the Scots would answer right back. A pair of one-out singles by Megan Micke and Faith Cornmesser put runners on second and third with Addison Harmon coming up to bat. Harmon lifted the first pitch to center field, plating Micke from third on the sac fly and knotting the game at one.
The score would remain 1-1 until the bottom of the ninth. Siobhan Taylor led off the frame with a single to right field. After a sac bunt by Amber McMillan advanced Taylor to second, Faith Cornmesser stepped into the box looking to earn her team a walk-off victory. That is just what Cornmesser did as she drilled a line drive off Helmich's glove and into center field, scoring Taylor from second and earning the Scots a 2-1 walk-off win.
Katelyn Platt was masterful all game long as she pitched nine innings in this one as she gave up only one run, while striking out six batters. The complete-game victory moves Platt's record to 11-3 in the circle. Offensively, Faith Cornmesser led the charge for the Scots as she recorded three hits in the contest, including the game-winning RBI single.
Game Two: Lyon 6, Williams Baptist 3
Williams Baptist put the first run on the board in this one as Karoline Thomas hit a sac fly, scoring Jaye Chalk from third base. This gave the Eagles a 1-0 lead heading into the bottom of the second inning.
Similar to the first game, the Scots wasted no time answering back. Anna Beth Conditt led off the frame by tattooing a solo home run over the left field fence, knotting the score at one. The Scots would not stop there as Riley Shaw and Cheyenne Herrera followed up the home run with a pair of singles. After a sac bunt by Siobhan Taylor put runners on second and third, Mikayla Mullen placed an RBI single in right field, giving Lyon a 2-1 advantage. With two outs, Faith Cornmesser hit a sharp grounder that was bobbled, allowing Herrera to score from third and giving the Scots a 3-1 lead after two innings of play.
The Eagles would score a run in each of the next two innings to tie the game at three. In the third inning, Laura Helmich tagged an RBI single to center, scoring Erica Arguello. Then, in the fourth inning, Bailey Zini delivered an RBI single to center, plating Karoline Thomas.
The Scots would respond once again in the bottom of the frame. Cheyenne Herrera led off the fourth inning with a hit by pitch. After a sac bunt by Siobhan Taylor, Mikayla Mullen ripped a single into left field, putting runners on the corner. With two outs, Faith Cornmesser pulled a single down the left field line, plating Herrera and earning the Scots a 4-3 lead. Next, Addison Harmon laid down a perfect bunt, loading the bases with two outs. On a wild pitch, Mikayla Mullen and Faith Cornmesser came around to score, giving Lyon a 6-3 advantage after four innings.
The score would remain 6-3 in favor of the Scots, heading into the seventh inning. With two outs in the frame, the Eagles brought the tying run to the plate. Shyanne Pedroza, though, induced a groundout to Siobhan Taylor as Taylor laid out to stop the ball before flipping it to Micke for the final out of the game.
Faith Cornmesser started the game in the circle for the Scots as she pitched three innings, while giving up two runs. Shyanne Pedroza pitched four innings for the Scots, while giving up just one run and striking out one. Pedroza worked the strike zone early and often as she kept the Eagles guessing to earn the win, moving her to 3-2 in the circle. Offensively, Mikayla Mullen paced the Scots as she tallied two hits and one RBI in the contest.
UP NEXT FOR THE SCOTS
The Scots go on the road as they take on Lindenwood University-Belleville on Friday and Missouri Baptist on Saturday in a pair of doubleheaders with the first game starting at 12:00 p.m. each day.
