18 Lyon softball sweeps Williams Baptist

Similar to the first game, the Scots wasted no time answering back. Anna Beth Conditt led off the frame by tattooing a solo home run over the left field fence, knotting the score at one. The Scots would not stop there as Riley Shaw and Cheyenne Herrera followed up the home run with a pair of singles. After a sac bunt by Siobhan Taylor put runners on second and third, Mikayla Mullen placed an RBI single in right field, giving Lyon a 2-1 advantage. With two outs, Faith Cornmesser hit a sharp grounder that was bobbled, allowing Herrera to score from third and giving the Scots a 3-1 lead after two innings of play.