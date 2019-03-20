Man arrested in aggravated assault case

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces an April court date after his arrest on suspicion of choking a woman this week, according to Jonesboro police.
Clint E. Mitchell of Jonesboro was arrested March 20 on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family or household member after authorities went to a home in the 3800 block of Stevens.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim told police dispatch she had struck Mitchell with a hammer due to him choking her and feeling like she was about to black out.
She put the phone down and dispatchers could still hear the victim and Mitchell arguing, police said.
A $76,000 bond was set for Mitchell, who will be arraigned April 19 in circuit court.
