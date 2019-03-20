Man arrested, suspected of video voyeurism

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A man suspected of videotaping a woman in the bathroom has finally been located.
According to a probable cause affidavit, in August 2015, Jonesboro officers went to the Hiro Japanese Restaurant on East Highland Drive.
Court documents stated a female customer went into the lady’s restroom and heard an object fall.
She discovered a white Apple iPhone on the ground. Directly above it, under the sink, were several pieces of duct tape that appeared to have been used to hold the phone in place, police said.
The woman placed her own cell phone on the wall, where the phone had been mounted and said it pointed straight to the toilet.
The customer came out of the restroom and gave it to the owner; and then filed a report with the police department.
Officers retrieved the phone from the manager and the duct tape under the sink.
The report stated the owner and employees said the phone belonged to their cook, 33-year-old Jose Jaramillo.
Jaramillo didn’t show up for work following the incident and authorities began trying to locate him.
He appeared before Judge David Boling on March 20 in Craighead County District Court.
Jaramillo is facing a felony charge of video voyeurism of a resident, business or school.
Bond was set at $25,000 and his next court date is on April 19 at the Craighead County Courthouse.
