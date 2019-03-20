Man found dead from multiple gunshots, sheriff’s office investigating

JACKSON COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police want to know who shot a 56-year-old Bradford man multiple times.
Phillip Wayne Pratt’s body was found Tuesday afternoon in a field off County Road 6.
Sheriff David Lucas said Pratt had “multiple gunshot wounds.”
The coroner transferred the body to Newport where it was later taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Little Rock for autopsy.
Right now, investigators have no suspects.
Anyone with any information on this homicide should contact the sheriff’s office at 870-523-5842.
