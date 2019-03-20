Memphis in May willing to compromise to keep event at Tom Lee Park

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Compromise is still the hope in ongoing discussions between Memphis in May organizers and the Memphis River Parks Partnership about the future of the festival in a redesigned Tom Lee Park.
For the first time, Memphis in May made public part of what they are willing to give up to reach an agreement of the re-design of the downtown park.
Kickoff to the Beale Street Music Festival is six weeks away, yet there is an even greater focus this year on getting a jump start to next year's planning.
The proposed $70 million redesign of Tom Lee Park could potentially put a kink in the park’s role to play host to the month-long festivities.
Memphis in May officials’ biggest concern is a loss of space.
“We’ve mentioned that we would expect to take a loss with any changes to the park as we’ve done in the past with the construction of Beale Street Landing, and things like that have occurred in Tom Lee Park,” said Robert Griffin, VP of Communications for MIM. “So we expected to take a loss 20 percent is the most we could afford to take while still being able to maintain our long term viability.”
Using 2018′s numbers, 20 percent would mean 45 fewer BBQ teams and a drop in music fest attendance by more than 20,000.
At this time Memphis in May officials didn't want to release the exact loss the proposed redesign would have on the festivities according to their architect.
“There is something special about being on the river and that’s why we want to stay there,” Griffin said. “Our goal is to do that. If we lose attendance and we lose teams in going to a smaller or different venue that’s not on the river then that’s a lost that doesn’t just affect Memphis in May, it affects Memphis."
But Memphis River Parks Partnership says the space is there. Organizers will need to rethink the way they lay out festivities from years past.
Memphis in May presented to the Memphis Hotel and Lodging Association on Wednesday.
That organization’s president echoed worries for the future of the festival and Tom Lee Park and said they want to see this get solved.
