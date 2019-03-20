NotFightingAlone: Blake Anderson provides another update on Wendy’s fight

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Arkansas State football coach Blake Anderson tweeted an update Wednesday afternoon on his wife Wendy’s fight with cancer.
Coach said “not the news we were hoping for. Keep fighting & trusting Him.” She had radiation treatment last month along with taking immunotherapy medicine.
Wendy “started a 6 week cycle of chemotherapy today with prayer that it will be the right drug to slow this stuff down. Tumors in the brain seem to have responded well to radiation for now which is a huge answer of prayer."
Last fall, Wendy Anderson was diagnosed with Stage 4 triple negative breast cancer.
On December 12th, Coach Anderson said the disease had metastasized in the lymph nodes, liver, and lungs.
