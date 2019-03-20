NYIT works to get doctors in rural areas

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - There’s a need for doctors in rural areas of Arkansas to bring medical practice to those in need.
That’s why the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University is working to get students in the program interested in practicing in rural areas.
“We opened our campus in Arkansas for a specific need,” NYIT Assistant Dean Amanda Deel said. “We need to address the health disparities in the counties and states within the Delta Region.”
Students train in rural areas to become exposed to the different regions of Arkansas.
Deel said even rural communities need medical care.
“They deserve quality care and care that’s accessible to them,” Deel said. “Introducing students to those early in their medical training definitely has an impact into where they ultimately practice when they graduate from their residency program.”
NYIT Vice Chair Brookshield Laurent said students being placed in this type of environment is a learning practice.
“Students will get a better understanding where their patients live, learn, work and play and how that has a significant impact on their health outcomes,” Laurent said.
Student doctors working in rural areas have advantages.
“They have the one-on-one with the patient, and they have more hands-on training that way,” Deel said.
The college takes 115 students per year to learn the practice.
