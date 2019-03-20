Pet vaccination bill to possibly impact Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A pet vaccination bill at the Capitol may have an effect on Region 8.
House Bill 1623 will require sold puppies and kittens to provide some type of vaccination documentation on rabies.
Jonesboro Animal Control Assistant Director Jeff Moore said the more laws, the better.
“Any time we can get any more laws for rabies vaccinations, that’s good for the pets,” Moore said. “For us, it’s going to be another source of making sure the dogs get the rabies vaccination.”
It is already state law to vaccinate your pets. This bill will also add benefits to communities in Arkansas.
“Everything that we’ve seen come out of the capitol has always helped us and we’ve not seen anything go backwards as far as animals,” Moore said. “Every time they vote on something that gives us a little more to go on, a little more protection for the pets.”
For residents in Jonesboro that have pets, there are low cost clinics available.
Once a month, Northeast Arkansans for Animals provides clinics on the first weekend of every month.
The House Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development Committee gave the bill a “Do Not Pass” recommendation during a meeting Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.