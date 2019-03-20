Region 8 Salutes: Airman Francesca R. Davilli

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Congratulations to U.S. Air Force Airman Francesca R. Davilli who recently graduated basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
She completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Defense.
Davilli also earned four credits toward an associate in applied science degree.
A 2013 graduate of Paragould High School, she is the daughter of Cathleen Archambeau and Steve Branch of Huron, SD, and the granddaughter of Judy Abernathy of Kennett.
