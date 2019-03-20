Tennessee senator proposal student loan repayment change

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) — Millions of Americans are trying to keep their heads above water as they struggle with student loan debt. A Tennessee senator is proposing what he calls an easier system for repaying these loans. But some former students do not think it will help.
“We definitely make some sacrifices,” said Katherine Tenner, a University of District of Columbia Masters degree program graduate.
Tenner said she lives from paycheck to paycheck in Washington. She said she is struggling to pay back $60,000 in student loans. She said the debt affects everything she does. Tenner is now a speech pathologist.
“It’s definitely helping to have a steady income but you know it is definitely still difficult,” said Tenner.
Tenner is able to get by in D.C., but she said proposed changes to the student loan repayment system by Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN) could make life more difficult.
“We take it out of the paycheck every month, then the taxpayer knows they’re getting paid back, and the student’s not having nightmares,” said Alexander.
Alexander wants ten percent taken out from monthly paychecks of those owing student loans. He said borrowers determine how much they need to take out for living expenses, and then the rest of the paycheck is susceptible to the ten percent takeaway. If student loan borrowers do not receive a paycheck, money is not taken. Alexander said this is part of a push to simplify the system, making sure borrowers do not default and lenders get paid.
“The student loan business is so complicated. There are nine different ways to pay off your student loan,” said Alexander.
Ben Miller from the progressive Center for American Progress said borrowers like Katherine cannot afford to have ten percent taken out monthly. He said oversimplification of the system looks past the fact that every student is in a different situation and has different needs.
“In an expensive metro area, even taking ten percent of your discretionary income is probably going to be unaffordable,” said Miller.
Alexander said he hopes to come to an agreement on his proposal in the Senate sometime this spring.
