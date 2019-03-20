Victim of 2018 house fire dies

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -A woman who suffered injuries in a Jonesboro house fire in Oct. 2018 has died.
64-year-old Marcia Patton was found unconscious inside the house in 2100-block of Harrisburg Road and pulled out by firefighters.
They performed CPR on her until an ambulance arrived and she was flown to Regional One Health in Memphis.
Three teens were arrested in this case.
Johnathan Shultz, 17-year-old Gabiel Walton and a third unidentified teen were all taken into custody.
Shultz and Walton will be tried as adults. The third suspect was remanded to the custody of the juvenile department.
His name and age were not released.
Craighead County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Grant DeProw confirmed Patton has passed away and said this case is still being evaluated.
