Wainwright and Wacha will start in Monday’s Battle of the Birds

MEMPHIS, TN (KAIT) - The countdown continues towards a Birds on the Bat celebration off Beale Street. The Cardinals are coming to Memphis on Monday for the Battle of the Birds exhibition game
MLB.com’s Jenifer Langosch reported that the starting pitchers will be Adam Wainwright and Michael Wacha.
Tickets are still available for the MLB vs. AAA matchup. Prices are $30 (field box), $40 (dugout), $45 (club level) and $80 (Budweiser Club).
You can buy tickets HERE.
Here’s the schedule Monday at AutoZone Park.
Battle of the Birds
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Memphis Redbirds at AutoZone Park
4:00pm: Gates Open
4:15pm - 5:15pm: Redbirds Batting Practice
5:15pm - 6:00pm: Cardinals Batting Practice
6:35pm: Pregame Ceremonies Begin (including 2018 Triple-A National Championship Ring Ceremony)
7:00pm: First Pitch
