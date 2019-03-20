Wednesday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Jim Frigo

ROZA KHUTOR, RUSSIA (KAIT/NBC News) - Braving the cold and rain, more than 800 Russian skiers and snowboarders donned their swimsuits and hit the slopes of Sochi’s Roza Khutor resort in an attempt to break a world record.
The weather was nasty, but the riders whizzed past cheering spectators into the misty void.
Participants in bright costumes and a music band performing on skis made the atmosphere of a carnival complete.
The bikini ride was a part of the yearly Boogel Woogel Festival.
It also included dressed-up rides, stunt shows, and even a beauty contest.
Despite their efforts, the attempt failed as they didn’t break the record 1108 participants, but no one seemed to mind in the end.
