Where you live can impact your longevity

(KAIT/NBC) - Where you live can have a direct impact on how you live and even how long you live.
Affordable housing and its impact on health is the focus of a new report from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
It finds more than ten percent of all U.S. households spend more than half their paycheck on housing costs.
A quarter of those who rent spend more than half of their income on housing costs.
“When people pay that much of their income toward housing, you can imagine that there are a lot of other things that you need for health that might have to go to the side," said Sheri Johnson, with the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
