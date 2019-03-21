ArDOT to host meeting on I-555/Highway 49 interchange

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A meeting will be held in early April to discuss interchange improvements to a key highway in Region 8.
According to a media release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the event will be a public involvement meeting where ideas will be presented and discussed.
They include building two loop ramps in Jonesboro at the interchange of I-555 and Highway 49, or Red Wolf Boulevard, highway officials said.
Individuals will also be able to see displays, ask highway officials questions and give comments about the proposal.
The meeting will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on April 4 at the Temple Baptist Church gym located at 2834 Race Street, in Jonesboro.
