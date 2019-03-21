Arkansas State guard Ty Cockfield named to NABC All-District Team

A three-time SBC Player of the Week this season, Cockfield had a league best 22 games with 20 or more points scored, the seventh-most in all of NCAA Division I basketball. His 35 point outing against Louisiana on Senior Day gave him six games of 30 or more points, most in the Sun Belt Conference and seventh-most nationally. Cockfield is among just seven players nationally to average at least 22.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.