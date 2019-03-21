Arkansas State guard Ty Cockfield named to NABC All-District Team

The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) has released its 2018-19 Men’s All-District Teams and Arkansas State senior guard Ty Cockfield is a NABC All-District 24 second team selection.
Selected and voted on by member coaches of the NABC in NCAA Division I, these student-athletes represent the finest basketball players across America. NABC District 24 consists of the Sun Belt Conference schools.
Cockfield, a second team All-Sun Belt Conference pick, led the league in scoring at 22.4 points per game while shooting 43.9 percent (237-540) from the field and 35.6 percent (69-194) from 3-point range. He has knocked down 82.0 percent (173-211) at the charity stripe while dishing out 103 assists and snagging 36 steals. He ranks 11th in the conference in field goal percentage and 12th assists per game while ranking second in free throw percentage.
A three-time SBC Player of the Week this season, Cockfield had a league best 22 games with 20 or more points scored, the seventh-most in all of NCAA Division I basketball. His 35 point outing against Louisiana on Senior Day gave him six games of 30 or more points, most in the Sun Belt Conference and seventh-most nationally. Cockfield is among just seven players nationally to average at least 22.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
Cockfield finished with a single-season program record 716 points, most in the Sun Belt Conference and 18th-most nationally. His scoring total topped Adrian Banks (2006-07 | 695) for the single-season school record and is the fourth-most points scored by a Sun Belt Conference player since the 1992-93 season. Cockfield tied the program record with 34 consecutive free throws made, the last of which set the single-season record with 173 made on the season.
District 24
First Team
Jakeenan Gant, Louisiana
Daishon Smith, Louisiana-Monroe
Tookie Brown, Georgia Southern
D’Marcus Simonds, Georgia State
Nijal Person, Texas State
Second Team
Ty Cockfield, Arkansas State
Zac Cuthbertson, Coastal Carolina
Rayjon Tucker, Little Rock
Jordan Varnado, Troy
Josh Ajayi, South Alabama
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.