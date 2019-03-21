Arkansas State prop Tanner Pope nominated for the Scholz Award

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A Red Wolf is up for the Heisman of college rugby. Arkansas State prop Tanner Pope is among 11 nominees for the Rudy Scholz Award.
The honor goes to the best men’s collegiate rugby player. Pope’s play has been key to A-State remaining in the top 10 in the nation. The Red Wolves are currently #6 in the D1ARugby Rankings.
The Scholz Award nominees were selected by a panel of college coaches and administrators. The trophy will be handed out at June 8th gala in Seattle.
You can vote for Pope in the Scholz Award fan poll here. The fan vote will count in the process of selecting a winner.
