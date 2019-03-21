ASP to investigate use of force in Augusta death

AUGUSTA, AR (KAIT) - An investigation by Arkansas State Police is ongoing into the death of a man early Thursday in a use of force case, according to authorities.
Arkansas State Police said in a media release Thursday that Augusta police have asked ASP to investigate the death of Quinton Laird.
The media release noted that Augusta police went to a home in the 600-block of Hough Street around 3 a.m. March 21 after a resident who was at home reported a prowler outside. The resident accused Laird of later kicking a door open and going to bed.
“As Laird was removed from the house by police, he reportedly began to resist as he was being handcuffed, leading to an officer to apply a chemical agent (pepper spray) to Laird who eventually became unresponsive,” the release noted. “Officers began life saving measures and called for an ambulance to transport Laird to Searcy, where a physician pronounced Laird dead at 4:47 a.m.”
Laird died Thursday at a hospital in Searcy.
The Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock will determine Laird’s cause of death, while ASP special agents will investigate. Once done, the case file and findings will be turned over to the Woodruff County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, according to ASP.
