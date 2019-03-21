BRTC narrows presidential search to 3 candidates

POCAHONTAS AR (KAIT) - And then there were three.
The Black River Board Technical College Board of Trustees announced Thursday it had narrowed the search for the college’s new president to a trio of candidates:
- Dr. Chris Boyette, associate vice president of academic affairs at Rhodes State College in Lima, Ohio
- Dr. Martin Eggensperger, vice chancellor for academics at ASU-Mountain Home in Mountain Home, Arkansas
- Dr. Justin Hoggard, dean of instruction at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri
Each finalist, according to a news release from the college, will visit the Pocahontas campus during the first week of April, said Doug Cox, chair of the BRTC Board of Trustees.
“In conjunction with the interviews there will be an opportunity for all BRTC faculty and staff as well as community members to attend an open forum and meet-and-greet for each candidate,” he said.
The college plans to livestream each public forum on its Facebook page.
“We welcome and encourage all who are interested in helping us make this leadership transition decision to attend as many of the opportunities as possible to meet the candidate,” Cox said.
