BRTC removed from probation by commission

POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) - The hard work and positive changes made by an area college gave college officials some good news this week from an important commission, officials said Thursday.
Black River Technical College received a letter March 21 from the Higher Learning Commission Board of Trustees, informing them all concerns identified by HLC has been resolved.
“The Board determined that the Institution is no longer out of compliance with the Criteria for Accreditation and removed the Institution from Probation and assigned interim monitoring," the letter noted.
BRTC interim President Dr. Jan Ziegler said this outcome was the result of everyone’s hard work.
"I know each of you is just as excited and happy as I am and I know you are also proud of what this institution has achieved during the past two years," Dr. Ziegler said. "And you have done this. It has been an honor to join the team as I did in the 11th hour, so to speak. But I understand that this victory belongs to you, the faculty and staff who had worked so hard from the moment the sanction was imposed. Your hours and hours of hard work, and the support and commitment of our Board of Trustees, have proven that this college is willing and able to meet its challenges as a team—TEAM BRTC—and it is as a proud institution we now can move forward into a new chapter in the history of this college."
HLC placed BRTC on probation in February 2017, due to concerns regarding assessment of student learning and institutional resources.
Since that time, BRTC overhauled its assessment procedures, integrated strategic planning and hosted an HLC site visit team for a comprehensive evaluation in November 2017.
The college’s HLC Accreditation Liaison, Sissy Gray, said the responses to the college’s changes have been positive.
“Both HLC staff and peer reviewers have communicated great satisfaction with the tremendous progress BRTC has demonstrated in areas such as the assessment of student learning and shared governance,” Gray said. “We welcome these upcoming reviews as additional opportunities to showcase that BRTC is an exceptional institution of higher education.” For more information about BRTC’s accreditation status with the Higher Learning Commission, contact Sissy Gray, HLC liaison at (870) 248-4119 or email her at Sissy.Gray@blackrivertech.edu.
