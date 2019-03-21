Clearing and warmer; crash sends 1 to hospital

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8. It’s Thursday, March 21.
Weather Headlines
Light showers passed through Region 8 last night, associated with a passing upper level disturbance.
Clearing skies and light winds allowed the development of light fog.
Temperatures are in the upper 30s and on their way to 60 this afternoon, under sunny skies.
Lows tonight dip back into the upper 30s with clear conditions.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your full forecast coming up at the top of the hour. Watch LIVE.
Making News
An Arkansas lawmaker is doggedly determined to punish those who abuse animals.
A man was seriously injured after police say he a crash threw him from his car.
A former Parkin police officer was arrested after Memphis police say he presented himself as an active officer to get out of a traffic citation.
With still no winner in all of 2019, the Powerball jackpot keeps on growing, surpassing the $600 million mark for only the fourth time ever.
Destiny Quinn and Tiffany Neely will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.