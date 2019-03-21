First female scout troop in Northeast Arkansas is here

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -The first ever female scout troop in Northeast Arkansas is here, and it’s in Blytheville.
Six young women are now members of Troop 316.
Ashley Fosburg, Kate Walker, Jadyn Bennett, Joselyn Bennett, Adelicia Burns and Sarah Mabury will all be following Troop Master Melissa Fosburg’s lead.
Troop Master Craig Fosburg of Troop 104 said he and his wife Melissa began working on recruiting a female troop about 16 months ago.
“When the Boy Scouts of America came out with their decision from the national council,” Fosburg said. “We decided to do this. We started looking for recruits to make a female scout troop.”
Fosburg said most of the scouts in the unit have been there all along.
“The majority of the scouts are sisters of boys in Scout Troop 104,” Fosburg said. “They’ve been there for years watching their brothers do all kinds of cool stuff. Some participated too but didn’t get any recognition for it.”
Fosburg said all advancement requirements are the same for both males and females. He said things are going really well.
“They’re having a blast,” Fosburg said. “They’re challenging the guys and having great fun with them. The girls are working closely with the guys. Some of the stuff they do go off on their own, but they’re all having a good time. I’m pleased with how things are going.”
The overall response from parents has also been good.
“Parents for the most part have been positive,” Fosburg said. “Even the ones who were giving a little pushback did so because they didn’t understand how things were going to be structured. Any misunderstandings have been resolved since they’ve been able to see how things are going.”
Fosburg said they even have a few young gals waiting to get a little older so they can join too.
“I’m extremely proud of the guys and gals have done,” Fosburg said. “I’m proud of my wife, Melissa, for stepping up and into such a large role.”
Troop 316 went to work on Feb. 1.
Anyone ages 11 to 17 are eligible for the scout program.
The troops gather on Monday nights at the First United Methodist Church located at Seventh and Main Street in Blytheville.
Meetings start at 7 p.m.
For more information, you can email Fosburg by clicking here.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.