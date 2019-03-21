Grant to help teach area kids the game of golf

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -The sound of kids shouting “fore” will soon ring through the air.
A $30,000 grant was awarded to the city of Jonesboro Parks and Recreation Department.
Those funds will go to instruction, equipment and uniforms for youth teams participating in the Parks and Rec golf tournament.
Leaders of the program hope to reach children who might not otherwise be exposed to the sport.
Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin said city leaders are striving to make life better for all Jonesboro residents.
“We stress quality of life, and that means for all our citizens,” Mayor Harold Perrin said. “Golf, like any other sports, can provide a healthy and fun way to compete, bond and enjoy yourself in Jonesboro. No children should be denied the opportunity for that.”
The program was started in 2013 by Parks and Recreation Director Danny Kapales.
Back then, they had only one golf club and kids competed against each other in a team format.
Kapales said a lot of the kids that have participated are doing well.
“Just in the fact that we’ve been able to bring kids who would never have had the opportunity to play at one of the local courses is rewarding,” Kapales said. “Some of those kids that started in our program are now playing on varsity teams around the city’s high schools.”
The game involves short irons, a nine-iron or chipping wedge with the entire course is played with that club.
Competitors aim at targets around two baseball fields at the CWL Park.
“It might be a 20-yard shot from tee to target,” Kapales said.
