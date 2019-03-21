Harrison considers removing dam, restoring Lake Harrison

HARRISON, AR (KAIT/KY3) - The city of Harrison is discussing the idea of removing the dam at Lake Harrison.
Springfield television station KY3 reports that crews are working to restore the lake after it was drained in the search for the Villines couple, whose bodies were found downstream.
Now, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is approaching the Harrison city council about the possibility of removing the dam.
Lake Harrison is part of Crooked Creek and removing the dam would restore the lake to its natural stream.
“They’ve learned it’s not really good for stream ecology. So they’re starting to go back and work with some of the municipalities and other entities to try to start getting some of them removed,” Harrison Public Works Director Wade Phillips told KY3.
Phillips said Lake Harrison was originally created for recreational purposes.
It has walking trails as well as a playground and events are held at the lake every year.
The AGFC will speak with Harrison City Council members at a meeting slated for April 1 in the Harrison city chambers.
The meeting is open to the public.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.