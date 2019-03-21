Justin Felix & Alex Howard enjoying comeback seasons with the Red Wolves

Justin Felix & Alex Howard enjoying comeback seasons with the Red Wolves
By Matthew Schwartz | March 20, 2019 at 7:00 PM CDT - Updated March 20 at 7:00 PM

http://www.kait8.com/video/2019/03/20/justin-felix-alex-howard-enjoying-comeback-seasons-with-red-wolves/

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Arkansas State baseball is tied atop the Sun Belt heading to the 2nd conference weekend. Two players that have been clutch in 2019 didn’t play at all in 2018.

Justin Felix leads the Red Wolves with 5 homers and 25 RBI this season. Alex Howard has 4 HR and 18 ribbies

See more on the Red Wolves seniors above.

Arkansas State returns to Tomlinson Stadium this weekend.

Arkansas State (14-7, 3-0 SBC) vs. South Alabama (10-8, 2-1 SBC)

- Game 1: Friday 6:30pm

- Game 2: Saturday 4:00pm

- Game 3: Sunday 1:00pm

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.