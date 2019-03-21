Justin Felix & Alex Howard enjoying comeback seasons with the Red Wolves

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Arkansas State baseball is tied atop the Sun Belt heading to the 2nd conference weekend. Two players that have been clutch in 2019 didn’t play at all in 2018.
Justin Felix leads the Red Wolves with 5 homers and 25 RBI this season. Alex Howard has 4 HR and 18 ribbies
Arkansas State returns to Tomlinson Stadium this weekend.
Arkansas State (14-7, 3-0 SBC) vs. South Alabama (10-8, 2-1 SBC)
- Game 1: Friday 6:30pm
- Game 2: Saturday 4:00pm
- Game 3: Sunday 1:00pm
