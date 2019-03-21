Man seriously injured after vehicle overturns

WEST PLAINS, MO (KAIT) - A crash in Southern Missouri threw a Howell County man out of his car early Wednesday morning.
According to a crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Michael A. Deshazo, 45, of West Plains, was driving a 2004 Pontiac Sunfire north on Highway 63 around 3 a.m.
Deshazo drove off the road about a mile south of West Plains and crashed into 2 trees.
The crash caused his vehicle to overturn several times.
Deshazo, who was not wearing a seat belt according to the report, was thrown from the car.
An ambulance took him to a hospital in West Plains with serious injuries.
