Memphis police lieutenant killed by accused drunk driver

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Memphis police lieutenant was killed in a crash while off duty by an accused drunk driver.
The crash happened at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the corner of Austin Peay Highway and Yale Road.
Two cars were involved. One included a Memphis police lieutenant later identified as Myron Fair.
Fair has been on the job for 25 years. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said Lt. Fair leaves behind a wife and two children.
The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
He’s since been released and arrested.
The suspect, identified as Marquell Griffin, is charged with DUI, reckless driving, vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, and possession of a controlled substance.
