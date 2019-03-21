Memphis police lieutenant killed by accused drunk driver

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 21, 2019 at 4:25 AM CDT - Updated March 21 at 10:17 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Memphis police lieutenant was killed in a crash while off duty by an accused drunk driver.

The crash happened at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the corner of Austin Peay Highway and Yale Road.

Two cars were involved. One included a Memphis police lieutenant later identified as Myron Fair.

Fair has been on the job for 25 years. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Lt. Fair leaves behind a wife and two children.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

He’s since been released and arrested.

Marquell Griffin (Source: MPD)
The suspect, identified as Marquell Griffin, is charged with DUI, reckless driving, vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, and possession of a controlled substance.

