New restaurant bringing Ecuadorian flavor to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A new restaurant coming to downtown Jonesboro will offer a taste that few have tried: Ecuadorian cuisine.
ROOTS Restaurant will open in June at 303 S. Main St.
The menu, according to a news release from Young Investment Company, will feature farm-to-table classic meals with Ecuadorian flavors.
“In this new opportunity we decided to be true to our roots and develop a concept that reflects our true values and pride in where we come from,” said owners Karl and Paula Lowe.
They added the menu will be based on fresh, seasonal products sourced from local farmers.
“We will create an experience for our customers full of creativity, consistency and respect for our product and our community,” they were quoted as saying.
“We are excited to have ROOTS come to downtown Jonesboro,” said Joe Clay Young, CEO and founder of Young Investment Company. “Karl and Paula bring over 30 years of knowledge in creating a healthy, multicultural and gourmet dining experience.”
The restaurant will be located where N’Awlins is currently housed. The building was also the former location of Sully’s which moved to Caraway Road.
N’Awlins’ owners announced on social media earlier this week they were leaving downtown, citing a “decline in traffic and activity in the area.”
Their last day is Saturday, March 23.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.