Personnel at Millington naval base ordered to shelter in place after explosives found at Army Reserve Unit

MILLINGTON, TN (WMC) - Personnel at Naval Support Activity Mid-South in Millington are being ordered to shelter in place after explosives that were unaccounted for were found at the Army Reserve Unit during a routine inventory.
The shelter-in-place order came down just before 11 a.m.
The Memphis Police Department’s Bomb Squad is on site and a perimeter is set up in the vicinity. Singleton Gate is closed for the time being.
According to a post on the naval base’s Facebook page, they don’t suspect foul play. All personnel are being ordered to shelter in place indoors until the “all clear” is given.
According to the website, the base is headquarters for Navy Personnel Command, Navy Recruiting Command, the Navy Manpower Analysis Center as well as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Finance Center. More than 7,500 military, civilian and contract personnel are assigned/work on the base.
