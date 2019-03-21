Pleasant Weather Has Returned

The sunshine was back today and highs reached the 60s over much of Region 8. Tomorrow will be even nicer after another chilly start. 30s and 40s become mid to upper 60s by the afternoon. Some locations may touch 70 degrees. Saturday looks nice temperature wise but morning sun will give way to afternoon and overnight cloud cover. A few showers are possible late on Saturday but nothing too heavy. Scattered thunderstorms are possible on Sunday and again Monday morning. Rain may be more widespread on Monday morning though rain totals stay around or below half an inch. There will be some rumbles of thunder but severe weather isn’t expected. Temperatures continue to look nice into next week.