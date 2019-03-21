Reward offered after baby raccoons found in Cabot dumpster

CABOT, AR (KAIT/KARK) - A reward is being offered in Cabot for information on the person accused of dumping baby raccoons into a dumpster.
Little Rock television station KARK reports that the animals were found March 19 in Cabot.
The rescue group said the raccoons were found inside a basket that was placed in the dumpster and have no doubt they were put there by a person.
Employees at Fred’s Pharmacy in Cabot called the rescue group, Arkansans Assisting Homeless Animals, after they found the raccoons in the pharmacy’s dumpster.
Now, AAHA is looking for the person who dumped the raccoons and is offering a $1,300 reward.
“It was very cold last night, and they were very hungry,” said Brandy Buie, AAHA Director. “So they probably would have died.”
The rehabilitator says the raccoons are doing well now and that they will soon be taken back out into the wild.
