Trial date set for accused cop killer

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A man accused of gunning down a Newport police officer two years ago is scheduled to go on trial later this summer.
On Thursday, Derrick Heard appeared in the Jackson County Courthouse for a hearing on the case.
He’s charged with capital murder in the 2017 death of Lt. Patrick Weatherford.
According to our reporter Katie Woodall, who was in the courtroom, the hearing was to discuss why it has taken six months for Heard’s attorney to file an appeal.
Last year, Ronald L. Davis, Jr. filed several motions asking the court to transfer the case to juvenile court, suppress statements Heard reportedly made after his arrest, and limit witness statements.
During Thursday’s hearing, the judge also set Heard’s trial date for Aug. 6. A preliminary hearing will be held on May 22.
Heard was 16 years old at the time of Lt. Weatherford’s murder. He pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
