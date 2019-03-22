AGFC looks to expand CWD management zone

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will hold a series of public meetings about the need to expand the current Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone for deer and elk.
According to a release from the AGFC, the meetings will be held in Waldron, Mountain Home, and Mountain View.
The AGFC is considering expanding the CWD management zone to include Baxter, Scott, and Stone counties.
The decision comes after recent test results from CWD-positive deer along the outer edge of the zone boundary.
During the 2018-2019 deer hunting season, AGFC biologists found 238 new positive cases of CWD in white-tailed deer and in three elk.
Wildlife management areas that would be affected by the new regulations include Cedar Creek WMA, Muddy Creek WMA, Norfork Lake WMA, and Sylamore WMA.
The meeting times are as follows:
* Scott County: Mar. 28 at Waldron High School Auditorium, 6 p.m.
* Baxter County: Apr. 2 at The Sheid-Trout Center at ASU Mountain Home, 6 p.m.
* Stone County: Apr. 4 at Ozark Folk Center, 6 p.m.
