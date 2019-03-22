Brush fire injures 1, traffic stopped on Hwy. 18

Brush fire injures 1, traffic stopped on Hwy. 18
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 22, 2019 at 11:02 AM CDT - Updated March 22 at 11:02 AM

CASH, AR (KAIT) - Multiple fire departments are responding to a brush fire near Cash that has left one person injured.

Jeff Presley, Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 Director, tells Region 8 News that the fire is located on Highway 18 behind the Sanders Co-Op.

As a safety precaution, he said crews will stop traffic behind the co-op. Motorists should avoid the area.

The flames are reportedly getting close to a diesel tank.

Region 8 News will continue to track this story and update it as more details emerge.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.