Brush fire injures 1, traffic stopped on Hwy. 18

CASH, AR (KAIT) - Multiple fire departments are responding to a brush fire near Cash that has left one person injured.
Jeff Presley, Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 Director, tells Region 8 News that the fire is located on Highway 18 behind the Sanders Co-Op.
As a safety precaution, he said crews will stop traffic behind the co-op. Motorists should avoid the area.
The flames are reportedly getting close to a diesel tank.
Region 8 News will continue to track this story and update it as more details emerge.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.