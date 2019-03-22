Chelsea Dungee drops 37 pts as Arkansas advances to WNIT 2nd Round

The game was tight throughout as the two teams spent the majority of the game within one possession of one another, featuring 13 ties and nine lead changes. Arkansas led by two after three quarters but the Cougars took a two-point lead under a minute until Dungee calmly sank a pair of free throws to knot the game at 73-73 with 19 seconds left. Arkansas’ defense held on the final possession of regulation to force the Razorbacks’ first overtime game since 2016.