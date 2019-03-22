Chelsea Dungee drops 37 pts as Arkansas advances to WNIT 2nd Round

Press Release from Arkansas Athletics
Arkansas rallied late on Thursday night to force overtime against Houston and win an 88-80 thriller in the opening round of the WNIT at Bud Walton Arena.
Chelsea Dungee was electric for the Razorbacks, scoring 37 points including 23 in the second half and overtime. Dungee took over in OT, scoring eight of the Hogs’ 15 points and outscoring the Cougars 8-7. With her sixth 30-point game of the season, Dungee set the program record for scoring in a single-season.
The game was tight throughout as the two teams spent the majority of the game within one possession of one another, featuring 13 ties and nine lead changes. Arkansas led by two after three quarters but the Cougars took a two-point lead under a minute until Dungee calmly sank a pair of free throws to knot the game at 73-73 with 19 seconds left. Arkansas’ defense held on the final possession of regulation to force the Razorbacks’ first overtime game since 2016.
Arkansas moves on to the second round to face UAB on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena. The Blazers won on the road at Troy 93-89 to advance.
