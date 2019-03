As forecast, temperatures made it to the mid to upper 60s this afternoon with plenty of sun. We stay clear and dry tonight but clouds will increase throughout Saturday. We do stay dry though and temperatures make it back to the mid-60s. A few showers are possible late in the evening. Rain chances look best on Sunday. A round of scattered rain or thunderstorms will be possible in the morning hours. We’ll get a break through the afternoon but another band of rain and thunderstorms develop Sunday evening and move through overnight. Most of the rain, if not all, will be gone by sunrise Monday. Temperatures will try to cool off a bit on Tuesday and Wednesday morning. We’ll have to watch for a light freeze in portions of the Ozarks Wednesday morning. Any cooler weather will be quick, we’re back to the upper 60s by the end of next week.