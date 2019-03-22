GRAPHIC: Jonesboro police release body-cam video of officer-involved shooting

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Just days after two Jonesboro police officers were cleared in the fatal shooting of a murder suspect, the department released body camera video of the incident.
On March 7, Officers Brian Bailey and Chris Jefferson with the Street Crimes Unit responded to a call about suspected drug activity in the area of Race and Curtview.
While searching, they encountered Rodney Fisher who was wanted in connection with the shooting death of David Marshall.
As they approached Fisher, according to a release from the prosecuting attorney’s office, Fisher pulled a handgun on the officers.
An ambulance took him to a local hospital where he later died.
The officers were placed on administrative leave with pay while Arkansas State Police investigated the shooting.
On Tuesday, March 19, Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said the two men would not face prosecution.
He did say, however, that it remained an “open investigation” until the state crime lab released all evidence, including an autopsy and toxicology report.
On Friday, the Jonesboro Police Department released video of the shooting in addition to 911 calls made immediately afterwards.
WARNING: The video might be considered graphic by some viewers.
