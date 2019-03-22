GRAPHIC: Jonesboro police release body-cam video of officer-involved shooting

*VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED* On March 7, 2019, two JPD Street Crimes Unit officers were involved in a “shots fired” incident in east Jonesboro. The Arkansas State Police immediately took over the investigation and officers Jefferson and Bailey were temporarily placed on paid administrative leave. As that investigation is now complete, and in the interest of the transparency of the department, we are releasing the body camera footage from that day. Captain Lynn Waterworth briefly explains the incident, both body camera angles are shown at once, and the 911 radio dispatch recording is heard at the end. As you will see, this video has been edited but none of the content has been compromised. *VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED*